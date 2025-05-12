RAYMOND RAPHAEL KINOSHAMEG

October 2, 1937 – May 3, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Ray Kinoshameg, a beloved Elder, father, Mishomis, mentor and dedicated advocate for within the Friendship Centre movement. Ray passed away on May 3, 2025 in Gravenhurst, with his loving wife by his side. Ray is survived by his wife, Lyla Kinoshameg (Debassige); children Cindy Peltier (Kevin Printup), Samantha Kinoshameg (Mshukwad) and Nur Kinoshameg; grandchildren James, Lawrence, William Peltier Printup, Emily and Leonard. He was the brother of the late Bill Kinoshameg, Phyllis Kinoshameg and James Kinoshameg (Rosella). Ray was born in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, and was a survivor of the Spanish Indian Residential School. Ray was deeply commited to healing, justice and the revitalization of Anishinaabe culture. He supported his family while working at INCO in Sudbury until his first retirement and he moved on to provide Elder services at Kingston Penitentiary, and most recently at Beavercreek Institution. Beginning in the early 1970s, Ray devoted over four decades to supporting the well-being of Indigenous communities in Sudbury and across Ontario. His unwavering dedication to wholistic healing impacted countless lives. A humble and wise leader, Ray played a pivotal role in shaping Indigenous-led institutions, including the Indian-Eskimo Friendship Centre, now known as the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre. He served as an Elder and Advisor to the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre and the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres. Through his leadership and mentorship, Ray created spaces rooted in culture, compassion and community. We observed a Bahá’í funeral servicewhich was held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Cavill Funeral Home, 215 Bay Street, Gravenhurst. Ray was laid to rest at Mickle Memorial Cemetery, Gravenhurst. Donations can be made to https://www.irsss.ca/donate in support of residential school survivors and their families.