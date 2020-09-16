Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

I have reached the end with zucchinis! Enough is enough. The last zucchini I have had in my fridge for a little over a week. Every day I would see it thinking I need to either cook, bake or freeze it, then the next day would arrive and it would still be there. I was also hoping if I leave it long enough it would turn soft and gather some mould so I could compost it. Ha, the rain day and a recipe given to me fixed my zucchini dilemma. Finally, all gone, done for this gardening year!

Blueberry Zucchini Squares

The original recipe calls for white flour and white sugar. I couldn’t use either so I used spelt flour, coconut sugar and coconut milk. You can also use a smaller baking pan but remember it will take longer to bake.

2 cups shredded zucchini

1/2 cup buttermilk or use choice of milk and add 1 tsp lemon juice or apple cider vinegar to sour it—let sit 5 min

1 Tbsp or a whole grated lemon zest

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1 cup salted butter, softened

2 1/2 cups sugar or your choice

2 large eggs

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus 2 Tbsp

1 tsp baking soda

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease or line with parchment paper a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.

2. In a small bowl, combine zucchini, buttermilk, lemon zest and lemon juice; toss to combine and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time. In another bowl, whisk 3 1/4 cups flour and baking soda. Toss blueberries with the 2 Tbsp flour in another bowl.

4. Add the zucchini mixture to the flour and mix well. Fold the blueberries into the flour, zucchini mixture.

5. Transfer batter to the prepared pan spreading evenly. Bake 30-35 minutes or until light brown and toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool.

6. Serve with whipped cream, yogurt or ice cream. You can also make a glaze using icing sugar and lemon juice.