Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

A couple of recipes that are yummy. Made both of them for New Year’s Day dinner and will definitely make them again!

Curried Carrot Fritters

The recipe calls for chickpea flour which I didn’t have so I used quinoa flour. I think any other flour would work. It calls for butter (more flavour) and oil in frying the fritters but I just used oil.

1 1/2 lb grated carrots (about 5 cups)

Salt

6 large eggs

1 cup chickpea flour

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 Tbsp curry powder

Black pepper

Butter and oil as needed

3/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup plain yogurt

Toss the grated carrots with 3/4 tsp salt, and let drain in a fine-mesh sieve for 15 minutes. Press to squeeze out any excess water.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add the drained carrots, flour, garlic, curry powder, 3/4 tsp salt and a sprinkle of pepper.

Heat 1 Tbsp butter and 1 Tbsp oil in a large skillet over medium low heat until the butter melts.

Using a 1/3 cup measure, scoop some of the batter into the skillet—how many scoops all depends on the size of your skillet. Flatten each one with a fork to about 1/2-inch thickness.

Cook until the fritters are golden brown on the bottom, about five minutes. Then flip and cook until golden on the other side. Transfer to a plate and repeat cooking the rest. Add more butter and oil to each batch for cooking the fritters.

Mix the parsley with the yogurt, adding salt and pepper for taste.

Serve the fritters with a dollop of yogurt.

Molasses Rum Grilled Pork Tenderloin

John wanted to make the marinade and by the time he was finished all he said was “do you ever follow a recipe?” I quit!

So here goes—I didn’t have a lot of the ingredients but my philosophy is use first what you have in your cupboard instead of going out and buying more ingredients which then will sit in your cupboard! Before you know it you will have a cupboard full of all sorts of bits and pieces. Molasses became honey and maple syrup, spiced rum became brandy, ground allspice went to garam masala and grainy mustard was Dijon in the plain.

2 pork tenderloins (each 8 to 12 ounces) trimmed

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup molasses

1/4 cup spiced rum

2 Tbsp grainy mustard

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp ground allspice

1 tsp hot sauce

Stir the molasses, rum, mustard, soy sauce, allspice and hot sauce together. Place the pork in a re-sealable container, then pour in the marinade. Massage with your fingers, evenly distributing the flavour. Marinade overnight or for two days for maximum flavour.

Prepare and preheat your barbecue to its highest setting. This will create a nice browning of the outside before the interior overcooks and dries out. VERY important.

Remove the tenderloins from the marinade, discarding the marinade. Place the tenderloins across the grates of the grill. Grill turning once or twice for about 15 to 20 minutes or if using a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reads 160°F.

Transfer to a platter, loosely tented with foil, and let rest for a few minutes, giving it a chance to reabsorb its juices. This is very important.

Slice the pork and arrange on a plate.