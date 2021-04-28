Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

With the warm weather the wild leeks (ramps) are growing and you can see these big patches of green throughout the forest. The bulbs need to get a bit bigger but they are still useable—just a little extra work in cleaning them. I tried a totally different recipe in using the wild leeks and it turned out awesome.

Ramp Havarti Focaccia

Creating focaccia is easy. Just a little bit more “playing” with olive oil and your fingers, almost like finger painting! I added three times the amount of leeks and substituted three cups spelt with all purpose.

5 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil plus extra

3 Tbsp sugar

1 cup grated Havarti cheese or gouda, edam or Monterey jack

1 pkg instant yeast

3 Tbsp wild leeks, roughly chopped (bulbs and leaves)

3/4 tsp sea salt

2 1/2 cups room temperature water

3 tsp flaky or coarse sea salt

Jelly roll pan

If you don’t have a stand mixer a wooden spoon and elbow grease will also work!

Combine the flour, olive oil, sugar, Havarti cheese, yeast, wild leeks and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Blend on low speed until the dough starts to come together. Once the dough has come together continue to knead 5-6 minutes on medium speed until smooth. Sprinkle the dough with more flour if sticky.

Coat a large bowl lightly with olive oil and transfer dough to the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise in a warm area until double in size. About an hour.

Coat a jelly roll pan with 1 Tbsp olive oil. Punch down the risen dough in the bowl then transfer to prepared baking pan.

With olive oil fingertips, stretch the dough out to the edges of the pan. Make sure you have the same dough thickness throughout the whole pan.

Allow the dough to rise again uncovered in the pan 30-40 minutes.

While the dough is rising preheat oven to 400°F. Once the dough has risen, press your olive oil fingertips all over the dough, creating indentions. Sprinkle with sea salt. Place in oven and bake until golden brown; about 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before cutting.

Feta Dip

This dip is easy to make and goes well with the focaccia bread.

1 pound feta cheese

1/4 to 1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup plain yogurt

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp paprika

1 garlic clove

black pepper to taste

hot sauce to taste

splash of maple syrup

Put everything in the food processor starting with only 1/4 cup olive oil. Process and if it is too thick slowly add a little more olive oil until the right consistency. Adjust pepper and hot sauce to your liking. More or less.