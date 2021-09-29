Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

Summer flew by with most of my time spent outside, hanging out in my gardens. I call it my happy place! Fall has arrived with a bit of sadness because I am slowly preparing the gardens for winter and won’t have the abundance of fresh lettuce and herbs. Oh but wait, I still have one zucchini that was hiding that I need to do something with. Maybe feed it to the chickens—oops, best not. I have company coming and can now experiment on them with a gluten free, sugar free recipe, that I will make with this last lonely zucchini.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

I made this recipe three times to fine tune it and used up the zucchini. I didn’t use white sugar but instead maple syrup. If you don’t want to use maple syrup substitute with 1/2 cup mashed banana. The chocolate chips I used is a brand called “Lily’s” Stevia Sweetened and I buy them from the health food store in Mindemoya.

2 cups almond flour

1/4 cup cacao powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup coconut oil,

melted (or oil of choice)

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 Tbsp unsweetened

applesauce

3 large eggs

1 cup shredded zucchini

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a cupcake pan with 12 paper liners or spray with an oil.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk almond flour, cacao, salt and baking soda.

In a separate bowl whisk coconut oil, maple syrup, applesauce, zucchini, and eggs.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined.

Stir in the chocolate chips.

Spoon the batter into your paper liners. The mixture will seem runny but don’t worry.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until they are firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and let cool before removing the muffins from the pan. Handle gently!!!