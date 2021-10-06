Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

It is the Thanksgiving weekend coming up and I decided that I am not going to “talk turkey.” Everyone will have their favourite way of preparing and cooking the turkey so instead I will suggest some sides that may become a new favourite.

Scalloped Potatoes with Parmesan Cream

This dish can be cooked ahead and just reheat it when needed. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days before reheating. Do not substitute the cheese. It gives it the extra taste!

1/2 cup butter

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp dried oregano

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups milk

2 cups grated Parmesan

cheese

1 tsp salt

10 to 12 large russet (or

your choice) potatoes (5

lbs or so) peeled and

thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly oil the 13 x 9 inch pan but if you have parchment paper better yet. It will make clean up a breeze. Toss the butter into a large saucepan over medium heat. Swirl, melt and sizzle but don’t burn!

Toss in the garlic and sauté until lightly golden, 30 seconds the most. Stir in the oregano and turn off the heat. Sprinkle in the flour and stir the works into a paste.

Return to medium heat and slowly pour in the milk, whisking the sauce as it heats and thickens. Do not stop whisking. Bring it to a boil then reduce the heat to a slow, steady simmer.

Whisk in the Parmesan and salt. Remove from the heat.

Stir the potatoes into the sauce, coating them evenly. Transfer them to the baking pan, moving them around gently into an even layer. Bake for 90 minutes, then begin checking doneness every 10 minutes or so. Bake until potatoes are tender throughout and golden brown and the sauce is bubbly, reduced and thickened up to two hours in total.

Mediterranean Chickpea, Tomato and Cucumber Salad

This salad is easy to make and will help if you need some vegetarian dishes. Check out our local markets for the tomatoes and cucumbers.

Dressing:

1/2 cup dried oil packed

tomatoes

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive

oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp dried oregano

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp salt

Salad:

19-ounce can of

chickpeas, drained and

rinsed

1 English cucumber, cut

in 4 long pieces, then in 1

inch chunks

1 pint cherry tomatoes,

quartered

3 thinly sliced green

onions

A handful of fresh

parsley leaves

For the dressing add to your blender or food processor the dried tomatoes, oil, vinegar, oregano, mustard and salt. Process the works until a smooth dressing forms.

For the salad mix together the chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and green onions together with the dressing. Garnish with parsley leaves. Serve.

*Substitute the parsley with fresh basil, cilantro or mint