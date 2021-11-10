Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

Last year was my first experience with buying Delicata squash from Three Forks Farm and I loved cooking them. This summer I tried growing a couple of plants and they didn’t produce that well but that was OK because I knew where I could buy more!!!! I have a small supply in my cold room and have been slowly turning them into magic for dinner.

Roasted Delicata Squash with Apples

This is an excellent recipe to use Delicata squash in. I made extra for lunch the next day and added feta cheese, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and a bit more dressing. The dressing can also be used on a green salad.

INGREDIENTS:

2 delicata squash, halved lengthwise and seeded, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium onion halved then cut into 1/4-inch slices

Olive oil for drizzling

2 cups (2 to 3 leaves) kale (remove thick stem) torn up into pieces

6 fresh sage leaves, chopped

Leaves from 3 thyme sprigs

1 large gala apple (your choice of a firm variety) , diced

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

DRESSING:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp organic apple cider vinegar

1 garlic clove, mince

1/4 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp maple syrup

1. Preheat the oven to 375F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper

2. Place the squash and onions in a bowl and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat making sure everything is well coated. Arrange on the sheet so they are not touching. Roast until the squash is golden brown on all sides and the onions are soft, 30 to 40 minutes. Set aside.

3. Make the dressing by whisking all the ingredients together in a small bowl. Make extra if you are having the squash for lunch the next day or a salad.

4. In a medium bowl, combine the kale, sage, thyme, and diced apple. Add the roasted squash and onions and the dressing. Toss to coat. Transfer to an oven-safe serving dish.

5. Place the serving dish in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the apples and kale are warm and the kale has wilted. Remove from oven and serve.

Apple-Carrot Cake

The recipe calls for a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan but I used a 9 x 13 inch cake pan. I switched the flour to spelt, the sugar to maple syrup and added extra apple. You can ice it with your favourite cream cheese icing. I took the juice of an orange, added a bit of maple syrup and brushed the juice on the warm cake. Simple and yummy.

2 medium apples, peeled ( I didn’t peel the apples)

2 cups grated carrot

21/2 cups all-purpose flour or switch to either whole wheat or spelt

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1/2 cup sugar or maple syrup

1/2 cup melted butter

3/4 cup milk minus 2 Tbsp if you are using maple syrup

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

Preheat oven to 350F and line your loaf or cake pan with parchment paper.

Grate the apple and measure out 3/4 cup. Take another apple, peel, and core and cut it into small pieces and measure out 1 cup. Set aside.

In a bowl, whisk flour with baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and cardamon. Make a well in the centre.

In another bowl whisk well together the sugar or maple syrup, melted butter, milk, eggs and vanilla. Add the apples and carrots and using a fork stir until evenly mixed. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and gently fold together until no streaks of flour remain. Mixture will be very thick. Turn into prepared pan and spread out evenly. Bake in preheated oven. If you are using the loaf pan you will need to bake for 60 to 70 minutes and if using the cake pan it will take 30 to 40 minutes. Bake until a cake tester inserted in centre comes out clean. Leave in pan to cool.