Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen: Black Bean Lasagna and Apple Pancakes

I decided to make a vegetarian lasagna this week as a meal for the deer hunters. Mmmm, that went over really well! I thoroughly enjoyed the dish (and so did the deer hunters) and decided to share the recipe.

Black Bean Lasagna

This is not an exact recipe. I have combined 3 recipes and since it is like making a regular lasagna I am not going to go into exact amounts and details. I don’t use the regular lasagna noodles but instead use the pasta sheets I pre-order from the Regency Bakery in Sudbury. I always buy extra. I cut each sheet into the pan size I will use, layer each piece between parchment paper (very important) and then freeze. They will keep for 3 months and longer in the freezer.

Make the Sauce:

Onion

Garlic

Mushrooms

Black beans

Tomato paste

Tomato sauce

Crushed tomatoes

Thyme

Red pepper flakes

Maple syrup

Saute onions, garlic and mushrooms. Add beans and tomato paste, tomato sauce and crushed tomato. Add the spices and simmer for 30 minutes.

Other ingredients:

1 container 475g of Ricotta cheese mixed with 1 egg, fresh chopped parsley, salt and pepper.

1 package of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed OR I used some fresh thinly sliced bok choy.

Shredded pecorino or parmesan cheese. Shredded mozzarella cheese.

To me there is never a right way or wrong way to layer lasagna. I always like to start with sauce on the bottom and then for the last layer noodles, sauce and cheese. Anything in between is up to you!

Apple Pancake

This is a great pancake recipe. All in one pan and quick to put together. Dress it up with yogurt, fresh fruit or whipping cream and the most important ingredient of all: real maple syrup. Use apples that are firm (you don’t want applesauce) and substitute the flour of your choice.

You can cook the pancake in one medium sized frying pan or two smaller ones. I used the medium sized frying pan and had trouble flipping. Wasn’t perfect but still tasted good.

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp maple syrup

2 large apples peeled,

cored and sliced (not too thin)

1 egg

3 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp olive oil or your

choice

1 cup yogurt

1 cup spelt flour or your choice

2 & 1/2 tsp baking powder

1. Add the butter, syrup and apples to the frying pan and sauté for about 10 minutes. In the meantime make the batter.

2. Whisk the egg with the sugar and vanilla extract. Add the oil and yogurt and mix well. Add the flour and baking powder to the wet ingredients and beat well.

3. Pour the mixture over the top of the apples and lightly spread it so all the apples are covered. Cover the frying pan with a lid and cook at a low temperature because it will burn easily. When the top is firm to the touch flip it onto a plate then slide it back into the pan (apple side facing up) and cook for another couple of minutes. Remove from heat and cut it into serving sizes.