Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen: Chocolate Avocado Pudding

In the past year I have learned more ways on how to communicate with our family from a distance using technology. For me growing up, it was the hand crank phone with short or long ring, depending on your ring, and then it didn’t matter you just picked up and listened anyways because you never knew what the “news” was down the line! Now it is cell phones and all the apps you need to know about and use. You get used to one and then its oops! We need to change because you need more privacy. Mmmm, who really wants to listen to a family talk about a families’ nonsense?! Anyway, it is wonderful to be able to connect. My mother, who is 95, just sent me a picture (through her cell phone) showing off her flowering orchids and two red cardinals on her birdfeeder. Then I receive a picture of our son Jason standing in his kitchen scraping out a blender with a spatula licking it off with pure enjoyment, followed by the recipe typed out and shared with me.

I am sharing the recipe with you ‘cause if it’s good enough to lick from a spatula, it needs to be shared. Some things never change—please enjoy and share the spatula.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

I am not a huge fan of avocado puddings because I haven’t found a recipe that I can say I really liked. This is the one. I made it with coffee, raspberry puree and organic cacao powder. You can’t ruin this pudding by switching.

2 very ripe avocados, pitted

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup hot coffee, black tea or herbal tea

Zest of one orange

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

Add everything to a blender or food processor and mix on high until smooth and creamy. You may have to add a little more liquid.

Pudding will keep in fridge for 2 days.

To dress up the pudding add fresh fruit, stewed fruit, whipping cream or yogurt. Endless choices!