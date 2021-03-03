Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen: Crunchy Seed and Oat Flatbread

Crunchy Seed and Oat Flatbread

I needed to eat something different and exciting. This flatbread is gluten and yeast free, but easy to throw it together in a just a few minutes. The flatbread is dense and crunchy. Great with a bowl of soup or try toasting it for a start of your day.

The recipe calls for buckwheat groats which I didn’t have but can be substituted with either quinoa or millet.

SEED TOPPING:

4 tsp raw pepita (pumpkin) seeds

1 Tbsp raw sunflower seeds

1/2 tsp sesame or hemp seeds

1/2 tsp chia seeds

Fine-grain sea salt for sprinkling

FLATBREAD:

3/4 cup gluten- free rolled oats or regular

1/2 cup raw buckwheat groats

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 Tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp garlic or onion powder

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1 cup unsweetened and unflavoured non-dairy milk

1 Tbsp coconut oil, melted or olive oil

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch square pan with parchment paper making sure the edges go over top of the pan.

2. Make the seed topping: in a small bowl, combine the pepita, sunflower, chia and sesame seeds and stir to combine. Set aside.

3. Make the flatbread: In a high-speed blender, combine the oats and buckwheat and blend on high until a flour forms. If you don’t blend it fine enough your finished product will be quite crunchy-as in little pebbles!

4. In a large bowl, combine the oat and buckwheat flour, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, oregano, thyme, baking powder, garlic powder, and salt. Whisk to combine.

5. Add the milk and oil to the bowl and stir very well until no clumps remain. Pour into the prepared pan and smooth it out.

6. Sprinkle the batter evenly with the seed topping and sea salt. Lightly press down on the topping with a spatula or your hands.

7. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, uncovered until the flatbread is firm to the touch.

8. Let the flatbread cool in the pan. Lift it out and using a sharp knife or pizza cutter cut it into whatever size you need.

9. Store the flatbread in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. It can also be frozen.a