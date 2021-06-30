Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen: Garlic Scape Dressing and Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Last week (or was it the week before, time seems to blend into one) I picked the garlic scapes and have been using them in cooking and making pesto for the freezer. It seems that the longer they sit in my fridge the stronger they become in garlic flavour. I still have a small batch that needs to be picked but right now I have reached my fill in eating and preserving!

Garlic Scape Dressing

3 garlic scapes coarsely chopped

2 green onions coarsely chopped

1 tsp honey or maple syrup

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Dash of salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

In a blender, combine all the ingredients except the olive oil. Blend until smooth.

With the blender on low, slowly add the olive oil until well blended.

RECIPE VARIATIONS

1. Creamy Garlic Scape Dressing: Add some plain yogurt, buttermilk, sour cream, or feta cheese.

2. Green Goddess Garlic Scape Dressing: Add 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream, 1 1/2 tsp anchovy paste (optional) and either 1 cup mayonnaise or 1/2 of a ripe avocado.

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

The combination of the two fruits to use in this recipe is a win-win. Quick and easy and healthy. I always add extra fruit so you end up with a thick fruit bottom and a thin topping. The recipe doesn’t call for it but I will always add the grated rind of an orange to the topping mixture. It’s called the bit of extra flavour!

2 cups fresh strawberries washed and

hulled

1 cup fresh, chopped rhubarb

2 Tbsp corn starch or tapioca starch

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp coconut sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup large flake oats or gluten free oats

2/3 cup coconut sugar

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup coconut oil or butter

1/2 cup chopped pecans or your favourite

nut or pumpkin or sunflower seeds

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Grease an 8-inch baking dish. Set

aside.

3. Combine fruit in a large bowl. Mix together the lemon juice, vanilla extract, cornstarch/tapioca starch, coconut sugar until you have a smooth paste. Gently stir it into the fruit. It is hard to mix it in sometimes so I will give it a couple of stirs and let it sit. By the time you need to use the fruit it will have become juicy and much easier to mix in the paste.

4. Combine the oats, sugar, cinnamon and coconut oil/butter in a bowl. Using a pastry cutter or your fingers combine until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Then add the nuts.

5. Pour the fruit into the pan and then sprinkle the crumble mixture over top of the fruit.

6. Bake 25 minutes until bubbly and golden brown.