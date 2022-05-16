RICHARD HENRI LECUYER

With heavy hearts the family of Richard Henri Lecuyer regret to announce his passing on May 10, 2022 at the age of 77 years. Survived by his devoted wife Theresa Lecuyer (Boulerice); son Brian (wife Lucie) and Colleen (special friend Len). Papa was the special name given to him by his loving grandchildren Nena (partner Dana), Candace (husband Ryan), Kristin, Beau (partner Jessica) and Dylan; great-grandchildren Emery, Abbigal, Samantha and Milo; as well as special family friend Jimmy. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. There will be a private service at a later date. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the SicksKids Foundation.