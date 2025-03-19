RIDE check on Highway 17 results in four people arrested

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Police have seized suspected drugs and arrested four people at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On March 18, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 17 in the Baldwin Township. A vehicle came through the RIDE, and officers detected an odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the four occupants being arrested.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $11,700, an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $3,700, and an amount of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $15.

As a result, the driver, Cody SHAWBONQUIT, 33-years-old from Atikameksheng First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Obstruct peace officer

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driving while under suspension

The passenger, Summer BENNETT-PELTIER, 28-years-old from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Permit unlicenced person to drive motor vehicle

The second passenger, Clement SINOBERT, 39-years-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Obstruct peace officer

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

The third passenger, Mercedes TOULOSE, 31-years-old from Sagamok Anishnabek First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Obstruct peace officer

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

The driver appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on March 18, 2025 and was remanded into custody. The three passengers are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 7, 2025.