RIDE check on Highway 17 results in four people arrested

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Police have seized suspected drugs and arrested four people at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.
On March 18, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 17 in the Baldwin Township. A vehicle came through the RIDE, and officers detected an odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the four occupants being arrested.
Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $11,700, an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $3,700, and an amount of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $15.
As a result, the driver, Cody SHAWBONQUIT, 33-years-old from Atikameksheng First Nation, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine
- Obstruct peace officer
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Driving while under suspension
The passenger, Summer BENNETT-PELTIER, 28-years-old from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine
- Permit unlicenced person to drive motor vehicle
The second passenger, Clement SINOBERT, 39-years-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine
- Obstruct peace officer
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice
The third passenger, Mercedes TOULOSE, 31-years-old from Sagamok Anishnabek First Nation, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine
- Obstruct peace officer
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice
The driver appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on March 18, 2025 and was remanded into custody. The three passengers are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 7, 2025.