Rifle team fires salute in honour of AOK veteran

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—A hot summer sun which bore down on the resolute members of the Sergeant Charles Golden Silver Star Rifles shooting team on the afternoon of June 9 did nothing to deter the team from firing a 21-gun salute in honour of Ignatius Gabow, a veteran of both the Second World War and Korean War.

Mr. Gabow’s sister Cecile Trudeau, who is now a resident of Manitoulin Centennial Manor, was on hand for the ceremony and received a folded Union Jack from the hands of rifle team founder Wayne Golden of Massey and bugler Roy Eaton of Little Current.

“This was very nice,” said Ms. Trudeau following the ceremony. Her brother began his spirit journey in March 1978 and is interred in the Holy Cross cemetery in Wiikwemkoong.

Following his service in the Canadian forces as a military policeman, Mr. Gabow went on to a career with the nascent Wikwemikong Police as one of its five founding officers.

A memorial display of a helmet and inverted rifle stood sentinel at the base of the flagpole outside the Four Directions Multi-use Complex where Mr. Gabow was honoured.

Aundeck Omni Kaning Ogimaa-kwe Patsy Corbiere thanked the rifle team for their efforts and choosing the community as the location of the ceremony. Aundeck Omni Kaning is the designated home base for the rifle team and the location where the team observes Remembrance Day ceremonies.