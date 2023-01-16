Robert John Brandon of Webbwood passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on January 12, 2023 at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Norman and Hazel (nee Bowerman) Brandow. Loving husband of Darlene Laidley. Stepfather of Douglas and the late Jason. Dear brother of Melvin (late Linda), Eveliena (Fred), Emery, Robert (Darlene) and predeceased by Herman, Leland, Pearl, Mary and Alice. Also, will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives. Cremation with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.