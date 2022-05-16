ROBERT KARL

LAUTENSCHLAGER III

Robert Karl Lautenschlager III, loving father and devoted son, passed on May 8, 2022. Son of Robert Lautenschlager II (predeceased) and Lotte Lautenschlager. Brother to Peter Lautenschlager (predeceased) and Sandra Lautenschlager. He is survived by his two children, Antonia and Robert Lautenschlager. Beloved uncle to Kiyan, Noah and Sienna Lautenschlager. A long-time Islander and lover of Manitoulin time, he was a friend to many. Owner of Fred’s Camp and Cottages, creator of the Kagawong Monster, and a visionary builder and dreamer. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life (Come & Go) will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1 to 5 pm at Fred’s Camp and Cottages, 72 Fred’s Camp Rd., Spring Bay. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the

charity of your choice and may be made through

SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.