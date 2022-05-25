Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation leadership provide opportunity for reconciliation during Royal visit

NORTH BAY—The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) leadership encouraged the Prince of Wales to express support for Canada and Ontario to take meaningful action on reconciliation.

The RHTLF called on the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Elizabeth Dowdesdell, to share with their Royal Highnesses the petition and memorial signed by the 21 chiefs of the Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations their offices received in September 2021.

“The Crown, of which the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are representatives, must remain committed to not only settling the annuity case, but to renewing the treaty relationship and reaching agreement on the future implementation of the Robinson Huron treaty,” said Chief Dean Sayers of Batchewana First Nation in a release.

The Governor General of Canada and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario are representatives of the Crown. The Robinson-Huron chiefs signed a petition at the 2021 treaty gathering addressed to the governor general and lieutenant governor. The petition echoes the call that the RHTLF has made for over a decade: it is time for the Crown to act honourably in accordance with the law.

“The RHTLF await the response of the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell on the petition and memorial, sent in September 2021,” the RHTLF release adds.