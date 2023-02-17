RONALD ROLAND RICHARD TAIBOSSIGAI “Rocky” Gimaa Adik dodem November 7, 1953 – February 12, 2023 Ronald Roland Richard Taibossigai, “Rocky”, a resident of M’Chigeeng, died at Mindemoya Hospital surrounded by family at the age of 69 years old. He was born in Mindemoya, son of the late Wilfred Taibossigai and Violet (nee Halsey). He was so very proud and loved his sons. Super Dad to Clinton (Velvet), Falcon, Talon and Lance (predeceased) (Nikki). Special uncle to Dane (Gloria). He is survived by his siblings Ivan (Christy), Grant (Sandra), Audrey, Tammy (Edward ) Jason, Kirk, Kelly (Peter), Laura and Vicky-Lynn. Predeceased by siblings Francis Migwans, Betty Debassige (Bruno) and Lee Earl. Mishomis to Treena, Brayden, Noodin, Sheild, Skyland, Ryder, Jasper and Nookaa. Predeceased Chrysalis. He will be missed by nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Special friend to Taylor Debassige, Alma Jean Migwans and his baker Bonita Bebamash. He will forever be missed by his best supporter Isadora. Rocky was a man of exceptional skills, working with his hands as a journeyman carpenter, he was a community builder. He helped construct many buildings across Mnidoo Mnising during his years of work. Constructing buildings from the ground up, fine cabinet work to delicate carvings. Rocky enjoyed throwing horseshoes and fishing, was an avid reader, and loved crossword puzzles. Some of his fondest memories were setting the net with his Mishomis, spending time with his father and many happy times with his siblings and friends growing up in the community. His favourite place to be was at camp next to the water. There will be no services, to be cremated were his wishes.