Salmon Classic starts Saturday

Major fishing tourney resumes, runs until August 15

MANITOULIN – Get your fishing rods and tackle ready, The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic launches this weekend—although anglers will see an abridged version of the popular salmon derby this summer, covering two weeks from July 31 to August 15.

“We decided the timing was right to welcome The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic back,” said organizer Dave Patterson, after having to cancel last year’s event. He pointed out, however, all participants are expected to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

This year’s prizes will be based on ticket sales. First place will take 40 percent of the ticket sales home, 20 percent for second place and 10 percent for third place. The remainder of the sales go toward advertising, paying weigh station employees and a host of other associated expenses.

As in previous years, the Salmon Classic will feature a live leaderboard at FishManitoulin.com, to help encourage live release.

“This year we are limiting our weigh stations to the two most popular spots—Providence Bay and South Baymouth,” Mr. Patterson explained. This doesn’t mean that anglers are limited to fishing in those areas, however. “You can still fish in the territorial waters of Manitoulin the same as past years.”

“We hope for a normal return for next year,” said Mr. Patterson. “We know how much this derby means for those on the circuit and for those many businesses who benefit from the increase in traffic. We appreciate your patience over the last year’s cancellation. It’s been a long year for all of us, but it’s time to get back out on the water.”

Tickets for the Salmon Classic are $65 and went on sale on Friday, July 18 at FishManitoulin.com, The Expositor Offices in Little Current and Gore Bay,’ Moxy’s Bait and Tackle in Lively, Up Top Sports in Mindemoya and Ramakko’s in Sudbury.