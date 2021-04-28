Sarah Anderson has a love of Harleys and oral health too

Sarah Anderson has been working as a dental assistant at Casson Dentistry in Little Current for almost 19 years, receiving on-the-job training from Dr. Bryn Casson.

Some may also recall Sarah from her time behind the chair at Hair Trends in Little Current. A licenced hairstylist, Sarah would work at Hair Trends Fridays and Saturdays, but once Casson Dentistry began to offer dental services Fridays, the dental assistant hung up her scissors to focus on teeth full-time. Now, if her family is looking for a trim, she gets them gift certificates to Hair Trends, she laughs.

When she’s not hard at work, Sarah can often be found cruising the highways and byways on her Harley Davison with husband off 11 years, Cory, by her side.

Sarah has been riding for 24 years and has had four ‘hogs’ in that time. A mini camper trailer follows along behind her ride to give the couple a comfortable place to sleep while taking part in their second favourite thing—camping.

Some of Sarah’s favourite motorcycle trips include a trip to Milwaukee for Harley Davidson’s 100th anniversary and a trip to the Mecca of motorcycle enthusiasts—Sturgis, North Dakota.

Nineteen years in, Sarah said she continues to enjoy her work. “I’m a dental assistant, but I’m more like a clinical assistant, and my schooling has been on-the-job. I’ve always been interested in the health care field. I like to think I’ve played a small hand in caring for people’s oral health.”

Remember that when you support local businesses like Casson Dentistry, you’re supporting friends and neighbours like Sarah Anderson.