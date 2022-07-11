SARAH JANE BERNADETTE WALKER

Sarah Jane Bernadette Walker passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Floyd. Very special Mum to John (Jackie) and devoted grandmother to Nicholas and Adam, all living in England. She will be fondly remembered by her close sister Sheila (Hinds) and special nieces and nephews, Shawna (Mark) Giesler, Douglas (Lori) Slomke, Gwen (Sandy) McDonald and Lou (Terry) Addison, as well as all her many other family members. Predeceased by her parents William and Margaret Johnston, and sister Patricia (Ken). Bernadette taught for many years in Gore Bay and spoke fondly of her early years teaching on Barrie Island. She helped and supported Floyd on the farm and loved to keep her garden and lawns looking immaculate into her 90s. She loved cooking, baking and entertaining family and friends at her home. She was also an avid quilter, an upstanding member of the local community and always generous to everyone she met. She will be sorely missed by all her friends. Visitation was held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon followed by the funeral service at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay. Interment at Gordon Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Lyons Memorial United Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.