School Board and OPSEU ratify new contract agreement

SUDBURY – Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OSEU) Local 614 have reached a new collective agreement. The union represents approximately 280 educational assistants and communication disorder assistants in RDSB schools in full-time, part-time and casual positions.

On March 30, Local 614 members voted 85.6 percent in favour of accepting the agreement. RDSB trustees subsequently approved the agreement at the regular meeting of the board on April 20.

The new deal will be in effect from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2022, aligning with the provincial settlements at the central bargaining table. Members will receive retroactive pay dating back to September 2019.

“RDSB values the work of its educational assistants and communicative disorder assistants,” said board chair Doreen Dewar. “They provide important services to students in Rainbow schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin.”

Chair Dewar commended the bargaining team for the board and the OPSEU Local 614 for working together to achieve a settlement. “This concludes our negotiations with all of our unionized employee groups. This is good news for our staff, students and families.”