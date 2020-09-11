School bus shortage does not impact Island

SUDBURY – A school bus driver shortage has led to bus cancellations in the Sudbury area, says a representative of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium (SSSC). This bus driver shortage in Sudbury has meant that some students and their parents have had to look at other options of getting the students to school.

However, Renee Boucher, executive director of SSSC, said that busing in the Manitoulin Island, Espanola and Massey area have not been affected.

A total of 23 school bus routes in the Sudbury area had to be cancelled during this the first week of school because they do not have enough drivers. Ms. Boucher explained COVID-19 greatly impacted one school bus operator and many drivers have opted out of returning to work.