Security patrols to resume in M’Chigeeng

M’CHIGEENG – Security patrol services have resumed in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

In a notice to local residents on its Facebook page July 29, Art Jacko, M’Chigeeng Band Manager explained, “beginning August 1 at 8 pm, security patrols will be resuming in M’Chigeeng First Nation to provide a level of safety and security in the late hours. This will be in effect until further notice.”

Mr. Jacko explained, “the new security company that has been hired for this job is HEAT Security Service. This company will be conducting evening patrols of M’Chigeeng between the hours of 8 pm to 6 am, seven days a week.”

“A friendly reminder that any security service does not replace the role and responsibility of the UCCM Anishinaabe Police,” the notice reads. “The security service is not a police service and is only able to conduct patrols, report incidents and situations to the police service and work to be visible to provide an additional sense of safety to our community.”

“If you see a need to report criminal behaviour, suspicious or concerning activity, safety issues, or concerns for public safety, please contact any of the numbers below to report the issue so it can be properly addressed and handled by the police service: UCCM Police, 705-377-7135; emergency, 911; or Sudbury Crime Stoppers (anonymous reporting), 705-675-9171.”

“The safety of our community is top priority and with the security patrols in place, this adds a layer of additional safety to our community,” added Mr. Jacko.