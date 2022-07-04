SHAWN RYAN SEGUIN

It is with broken hearts that we announce that on Monday, June 27, 2022, Shawn Ryan Seguin, at the age of 41, passed away from a devasting accident that was beyond his control. His soulmate Summer was by his side, right where she has always been. Shawn will live through the two lights of his life, his sons Landon Shawn and Evan Shane and his fur-baby, Nash. He is survived by his adoring parents Emily and Jacques, mother and father-in-law Melanie and Bill, his proud sisters Richelle and Courtney and brothers Kevin and Tom; many devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and his five amazing nephews, Ryder, Cannon, Hudson, Emerson and Jax. Whatever Shawn set his mind to, he accomplished. He was the proud owner of Landon Mechanical Inc., a licenced pilot, a member of the ‘Island Brothers’ Motorcycle Club, and the very best husband and dad his beautiful family could have ever dreamed of. For Shawn, the best memories made were at the cottage in Parry Sound, all his time spent on Manitoulin Island and whenever an adventure called. Shawn loved travelling, collecting antique cars, hunting, seadooing, hiking and had a passion for good food and better company. He was a problemsolver, a protector, a provider, a mentor and everyone’s most loyal friend. But most of all, he would want to be remembered as the ultimate family man who loved with every part of his heart and soul. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Brantford Flying Club would be appreciated.