Sheguiandah couple loses home to fire

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION – A December 10, 2021 fire at 355 Indian Mountain Road destroyed the home of Cheryl Roy and Aaron Delisle, leaving the couple homeless and without any of their possessions.

The Northeast Town fire department responded to the structural fire in a camper trailer at 12:38 pm but the home on Sheguiandah First Nation was completely lost. The Northeast Town has a fire response agreement with the nearby First Nation.

The couple was living in the recreational vehicle while constructing a tiny home as a permanent residence, according to Ms. Roy’s sister JoAnne Fox, also of Sheguiandah First Nation. She said a wood stove the couple was using to stay warm during the winter is the suspected cause of the fire.

“She lost all of her belongings in the fire and is now homeless,” said Ms. Fox in reaching out to The Expositor. “She is staying at the Hawberry Motel and needs support.” While Sheguiandah First Nation is assisting with the temporary accommodation at the motel, Ms. Fox said the couple had no insurance.

Ms. Fox has set up a GoFundMe page for her sister and has approached BMO to set up a trust account seeking support for the family from Islanders.