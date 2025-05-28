Top 5 This Week

Sheguiandah First Nation holding byelection June 28

Michael Erskine
Sheguiandah First Nation.

SHEGUIANDAH FN—The band leadership of the community of Sheguiandah First Nation has been rocked by challenges this past year, when councillor, former chief and Deputy Chief Orville Augonie, suddenly passed away just as the chief of the band was unable to continue to fulfill his duties due to external circumstances. On June 28, the members of the First Nation will elect a new councillor.

Listed as nominated for the position (preliminary only) were Valerie Assinewai, Larry (Russ) Lemarr, Elvis Mishibinijima, Terry Rogers, Sunset Sagutch and Nathan Shawanda.

Candidates had until end of day May 21 to provide the electoral officer with a withdrawal form, should they wish not to let their name stand. That declaration must be either notarized or signed in the presence of the electoral officer. Candidates can withdraw anytime up to the time of the election, but their name will appear on the ballot. Those withdrawing will not have their votes counted.

The election is being overseen by OneFeather, which can be contacted at 1-855-923-3006 or by email at nominations@onefeather.ca.

