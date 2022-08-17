Sheguiandah FN will soon boast basketball court

SHEGUIANDAH—If everything goes as planned, kids in the Sheguiandah First Nation community will have a basketball court and a skateboard area to play on by this fall’s annual powwow celebrations.

“This project is being youth led and driven,” said Xoe Roy, chief of the Sheguiandah First Nation Youth Council. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new basketball courts took place on August 2, and “it is now under construction and the court will be ready by September, at the time as the community powwow.”

Ms. Roy explained, “the proposed plans were brought forward in November or early December 2021. Council gave its approval for the project in late fall. The MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Foundation had called, asked about the project and indicated they wanted to be part of the sponsorship of the courts and wanted to work with us. They provided funding support for the project.”

“Construction started Monday (August 8),” said Youth Chief Roy. “There will be a basketball court, a skateboard park and an area for seating where families can watch their youngsters play.”

“Yes, the community youth are very excited this project is being carried out,” the youth chief added.

She also pointed out an artist’s mural will be established on the basketball court. Local contractors are carrying out the work on the courts along with Ellis Don and Pioneer construction.

The Sheguiandah First Nation Youth Council has a total of 12 members, between the ages of 10-30, and the group held its first meeting in December.

“We are hoping that the facilities will be ready by the community powwow September 16-18,” she added.