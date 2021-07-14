Sheguiandah man’s dreams are now dreamier with a $333,333 Lotto Max win

SHEGUIANDAH – Arthur La’Londe of Sheguiandah can realize his dreams after winning $333,333.40 in the June 11 Lotto Max draw. He also won $5 on his Encore selection bringing his total winnings to $333,338.40. Mr. La’Londe shared a $1 million Maxmillions prize with two other tickets.

Mr. La’Londe, 58, said he is an occasional lottery player with Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 being his favourite games. “I won $20 and replayed my ticket which led me to this prize!” he shared.

The father and grandfather used the ticket checker at the store and when he saw ‘Big Winner’ appear, he brought the ticket to the cashier to have it validated. “I think he was more excited than I was,” he laughed. “Then I called my wife—she was very excited!”

Mr. La’Londe plans to set up education funds for his grandchildren and enhance his retirement with the rest. “I feel very lucky—it’s hard to believe I won.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Centre Street in Espanola.