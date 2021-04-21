Single vehicle fatal crash on 400 claims life of Gore Bay woman

GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP – A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gore Bay woman Saturday.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Georgian Bay Fire Service and Muskoka Paramedic Service, responded to a report on April 17 of a car that had collided into a northbound rock face on Highway 400, one kilometre south of Crooked Bay Road.

The two occupants of the car were located at the scene and triaged by attending emergency services with a female occupant, identified as Brianne Thomson, 30, of Gore Bay, pronounced deceased at the scene while the male occupant was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, also of Gore Bay, was treated for minor injuries at a Muskoka area hospital.