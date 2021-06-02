Snack bar offers comforting favourites

SHESHEGWANING – From her engaging smile and her excellent food, the operator of Randi’s Snack Shack in Sheshegwaning First Nation is no doubt going to make this business a success.

“This was the perfect opportunity to take over the snack bar in Sheshegwaning (owned by the First Nation),” said Randi-Lynn Granthose-Muto. “It is a huge opportunity for me and when this came up, that I could run the business, I jumped at it.”

“Community members have been asking and encouraging me to run the business the past couple of years,” said Ms. Granthose-Muto. “My partner Marcus (White) and I live in Meldrum Bay and this is my fifth year on the Island. I’ve been working very hard the past six months, and felt this was the perfect time to venture into something like this, and I hope and think people will support the business.”

Ms. Granthose-Muto worked at The Codmothers Restaurant in Gore Bay the past two years on and off as a cook. “I learned a lot there. I liked working there.”

Prior to Codmothers, Ms. Granthose-Muto worked in the food service industry for 12-13 years at Blue Mountain in Collingwood. “I’ve been working in the food service industry since I was 15 years old,” she told The Expositor.

“When I first moved up to the Island in 2016, I worked at the Stop 540 Diner in Silver Water, and enjoyed it there,” said Randi-Lynn. “Then I had the opportunity to work at The Codmothers in Gore Bay, which provided more hours and a busier atmosphere.”

“I hope we will be able to bring people to the West End of the Island to enjoy our food and we will be supporting the local First Nation and neighbouring communities as well,” continued Ms. Granthose-Muto.

As for her menu at the snack bar, Ms. Granthose-Muto said, “I’ve stayed with the burgers and poutines, but I want to try different dinner specials and sandwiches; for instance this week it is a meatball sandwich but I want to try things like a pork sandwich and pulled pork. And we will also be having specialty poutines and grilled cheese sandwiches every week.”

Randi’s will also feature breakfast, including breakfast sandwiches, breakfast poutine and much more. For her soft opening this past Saturday and grand opening this past Monday, Randi’s featured quesadilla grilled cheese, a meatball sandwich, hamburgers, classic poutine, buffalo chicken poutine, crispy chicken Caesar wraps and chicken fingers and fries.

“I would like to thank everyone for everyone who came out to support me on my trial run Saturday,” said Ms. Granthose-Muto.

Randi’s will be open seven days a week. For takeout hours, call 705-888-0622.