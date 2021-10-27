Snowmobile permits are now available online at OFSC website

BARRIE – The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) launched early bird permit sales online on October 1, giving riders an opportunity to save 30 percent on seasonal permits when purchased on or before November 1. Permits can only be purchased online at Permits.OFSC.on.ca.

If you do not yet have the required vehicle information to purchase your permit, but want to lock in the early fees, the OFSC points out you can purchase a gift card. All that is required for that route is an OFSC permit account, the registrant’s last name, postal code and a valid credit card.

“On behalf of our clubs and volunteers, I am once again thrilled to officially open permit and gift card sales for the 2022 snowmobile season.” said OFSC CEO Ryan Eickmeier. “With a favourable winter forecast ahead of us, I invite snowmobilers from near and far to purchase their permits, so they are ready as soon as trails become available.”

New this year as part of the Save Our Trails initiative, the OFSC is asking all snowmobilers to join them in watching a brief but important anti-trespass message and to respect the thousands of generous landowners who allow trails on their property. The OFSC requests that sledders remember to #stayonthetrail so everyone can continue to enjoy Ontario’s premier winter activity.