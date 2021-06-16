Some events planned for Canada Day

MANITOULIN – We’re only a couple of weeks away from Canada Day, July 1, and there are moves afoot to make this year’s celebration, if not normal, than at least more than only virtual.

In Little Current, the Little Current BIA (representing the downtown business community) is in the process of developing a Canada Day scavenger hunt that can be accomplished either from home from general knowledge or by walking or driving around the town.

The Little Current BIA has decided to make fireworks a “virtual” event downtown this year and is inviting kids—of all ages—to put crayons/colour markers/chalk to paper/cardboard and create their renditions of fireworks exploding over their favourite iconic Island place or community.

These drawings, artwork, or sketches can be dropped off at The Expositor Offices in either Little Current or Gore Bay (the old Recorder office) and they will displayed on Canada Day in the front windows of the downtown Little Current businesses.

Will there be a reward for these artistic efforts? Of course there will.

Every artist contributing work for this endeavour will receive, for each drawing contributed, a $2 coupon for that much of a discount off an ice cream cone at either of the two downtown Little Current businesses selling ice cream cones: The Island Jar and D&N Variety. (The coupon can also be redeemed for a $2 discount off a slushy at D&N Variety.)

The only rule is that if you submit several drawings and receive several coupons, you can only redeem one at a time on an individual purchase of a frozen treat. But use another one later the same day or the next day or share your coupons with friends!

All artists are encouraged to bring family and friends to downtown Little Current that day to find and show off their works.

This year, the signature Canada Day cake giveaway in downtown Little Current will be replaced by Canada Day cupcakes which you can get in the individual shops, courtesy of the BIA.

Also in the planning stage is an opportunity for children to pick up art canvasses, take virtual art lessons and then bring the completed work back to the downtown for Canada Day display. Watch for more details.

Also in Little Current, Country 103, Great Lakes Country, in partnership with Horizon Drive-In, will be hosting a drive-in live music event for Canada Day at the Flat Rock Entertainment Centre (Manitoulin Country Fest grounds). Music lovers can expect three great country music acts—Lemon Cash, River Town Saints and Jason McCoy—that can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. Tickets for 250 vehicles will be sold and some camping spots are available too. Snacks will be on offer. Fireworks will finish off the evening

For more information, visit the radio station’s Facebook page or website, country103fm.ca, or call 705-368-1998.

There’s also live music to be had in Assiginack, thanks to hometown favourites Rural Roots, which will be performing live on the Assiginack Township Facebook page at 7 pm on Canada Day.

The Municipality of Central Manitoulin is also hoping to continue its Canada Day tradition of hosting a fireworks display on the Providence Bay beach. Fire bans permitting, a stay-in-your-car fireworks display will be held at dusk in Providence Bay.

Gore Bay hopes to have the usual big fireworks display, organized by the fire department, but this will be contingent on the status of any fire bans then in effect and other regulations specific to the pandemic, the municipal office stated, so please watch this newspaper for details as they unfold.

What will happen as usual in Gore Bay is the usual colouring contest for children.

Kagawong/Billings is putting Canada Day activities on hold this year to comply with pandemic restrictions.

The Silver Water Canada Day community picnic, organized by St. Andrew’s United Church UCW group, is also taking another hiatus this year and hoping for better times in 2022.

As of press time Monday, these were the only confirmed community events but as June unfolds, there may be others added to the list and The Expositor will report them.

In South Baymouth, events are still uncertain but businessman Gary Brown and friends will organize the traditional parade and the firefighters will put on the town’s usual fireworks display, so long as the municipality and public health officials give the go-ahead.

The Ice Lake Community Picnic and ball game is still up in the air.

If your community is hosting any community events, lease let us know! Email editor@manitoulin.com.