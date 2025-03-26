Steve Rolston continues 60-year family hockey tradition

LITTLE CURRENT—Time takes its toll, and it certainly did on the Little Current Minor Hockey Association’s team jerseys. Thanks to generous support from donors like J.A. Rolston Ltd. Real Estate Brokers, the teams will now be sporting nifty new on-ice duds.

“Our association has not had new jerseys in over a decade and the current ones were in significant disrepair,” said Devon Dedman, fundraising coordinator for the Little Current Flyers.

The design of these new jerseys is the result of a partnership between Little Current Minor Hockey Association and Indigenous artist Raven Debassige, who designed a brand new logo for the jerseys. “We hope this logo is not only a fresh and vibrant representation of our association but also a meaningful recognition of the substantial contributions from our First Nations communities on Manitoulin,” said Ms. Dedman. “With over 50 percent of our players being Indigenous, this new logo symbolizes unity and pride within our community.”

For Steve Rolston, of J.A. Rolston Ltd. Real Estate Brokers, helping to sponsor the jerseys continues a tradition stretching back six decades.

“This is something our family, and business, has done going back 60 years,” said Mr. Rolston as he crouched down for a photo op with some of the Little Current Flyers wearing the jerseys his company has sponsored.

“In the past our association had raised quite a bit of funds through volunteers at Country Fest,” noted Ms. Dedman. “With that fundraising option no longer available we needed to create new opportunities to raise money for our association. We decided to reach out to our Manitoulin businesses and community groups for sponsorships.”

The result was outstanding.

“We are so grateful for the amazing community support as we were able to purchase new jerseys for our players through the sponsorships,” said Ms. Dedman. “Little Current Minor Hockey Association would like to thank all of the current sponsors for their generosity and assistance in obtaining our new jerseys.”

Among the sponsors are: Little Current Lions Club, Little Current Legion Branch 177, J.A. Rolston Realty Ltd., Dr. Bryn Casson Dentistry P C, Randy Noble Trucking LTD., Sam Nardi Business & Tax Consulting, RE/MAX the Island Real Estate, Bousquet Realty and Redbow Floor and Wall Fashions.