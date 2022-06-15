Stolen vehicle investigation leads to two individuals charged

By
Press Release
-

MINDEMOYA, ON — The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two individuals in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation in Mindemoya.

On June 8, 2022 the OPP were notified of a stolen vehicle that was located at a residence on Thorne Street. Further investigation determined the individuals who were in possession of the vehicle and on June 12 they were arrested. 

Michelle BARBEAU, 40-years-old from Mindemoya was charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Roger ARSENEAULT, 49-years-old from Matachewan Township was charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on July 20, 2022.

