Sudbury Police are looking for missing person, Misty Assinewai

Greater Sudbury Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Misty Assinewai, a 34 year old indigenous female. Ms Assinewai was last seen in the area of King St, Sudbury on the 2nd of October 2020. She is described as a female, indigenous, 5’9, 130 lbs with black/blond hair and brown eyes.

Greater Sudbury Police would like to check on her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com