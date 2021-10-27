Suspected drugs merchant again caught and released

M’CHIGEENG – Victor Branco has been arrested by the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service on two counts of breaching his undertaking and was released with a court date set for next month.

“Victor Branco was arrested by UCCM detectives in Sudbury on the evening of October 20 for two counts of breaching his undertaking and was released with a court date of November 10, 2021 to answer to these new charges,” explained James Killeen, acting chief of police for the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service.

“This was a result of two separate compliance checks in which Mr. Branco was not present in his residence as required by his conditions,” reported acting police chief Killeen. “As well, he’ll be answering to his original controlled drug and substances act drug charges on another court date. He has now fulfilled his obligation in providing his new address in the City of Greater Sudbury and must still abide by the conditions of his original undertaking from the charges from June 24, 2021.”

Mr. Branco was one of three people accused with trafficking controlled substances in a location in M’Chigeeng earlier this summer (which as part of the police investigation caused an emergency alert, as he was suspected of being armed and dangerous after evading police). He was eventually captured by police and charged.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police reported that on June 24, 2021, information was received that three individuals were trafficking controlled substances out of 644 Cross Hill Road, in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

As a result, a controlled drug and substances act (CDSA) search warrant was applied for and granted. The warrant was executed through a joint force effort by officers with the Ontario Provincial Police, UCCM Anishnaabe Police and Wikwemikong Tribal Police.

Arrested in the residence and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime (Canadian currency) were Victor Branco, 21 years of age, Robert Migwans, 45 years of age, and Stephanie Cooper, 31 years of age.

Seized by police during the search warrant was 18.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 26.8 grams of crack cocaine, 4.9 grams of fentanyl and over $19,000 in Canadian currency. Also seized were packaging materials indicating the controlled substances were being packaged for sale.

All three accused were released on undertakings with conditions. Mr. Branco was escorted off the Island by police with a condition to not be present in M’Chigeeng and to reside at a residence in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A compliance check was completed this past summer on Mr. Branco’s address by Toronto Police Service on behalf of a request by UCCM investigators and Mr. Branco was found to not be present as per his curfew condition.

As a result, UCCM Police held an arrest warrant for breach of conditions of undertaking for Victor Branco. Mr. Branco’s last known reported address as per his undertaking is in Sudbury.