Swing bridge to undergo maintenance work commencing Monday￼

Drivers should expect 15-minute delays on the hour

LITTLE CURRENT—Drivers planning to leave or come to Manitoulin next week are advised by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) that they could expect delays as the bridge deck undergoes routine maintenance.

In a letter to Island municipalities and First Nations sent out October 19, Herb Villneff, director of East/Northeast Operations with MTO advised that the swing bridge maintenance includes repairs to the bolting on the bridge deck and I anticipated to begin on Monday, October 24.

“During this work, the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for 15 minutes at a time in accordance with the usual swing schedule,” Mr. Villneff writes. “However, if there is no marine traffic waiting to pass, the bridge will not swing and work will proceed. There are no additional closures for vehicle or marine traffic planned as part of this work.”

Mr. Villneff goes on to note that signage will be in place in both directions of travel, alerting drivers to the bridge work taking place.