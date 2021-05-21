Tamara Beam stepping down as Manitoulin Centennial Manor administrator at end of May

LITTLE CURRENT – Manitoulin Centennial Manor administrator Tamara Beam acknowledges feeling bittersweet as she announced she is resigning at the end of the month to take on another job position—she and her family are moving to Sault Ste. Marie.

“I am moving on. I will officially resign as administrator of the Manor on May 28,” Tamara Beam told the Recorder last week. “My husband and I, along with our two girls, are moving to the Sault; that is where both of our parents live and with COVID-19 we haven’t been able to see them. It made us realize that maybe we should be close to home.”

“I think whoever takes over for Tamara will have big shoes to fill,” said Pat MacDonald, chair of the Manor board of directors this past Monday. “Tamara had difficult shoes to fill, taking over from former administrator Michelle Bond and she filled them with no difficulty.”

“She particularly showed her strengths during the pandemic by thinking ahead and putting in conditions at the Manor even before the provincial government came out with them. She certainly brought the Manor through the pandemic very well. We are very grateful for that—there have been zero cases of COVID in the Manor,” said Ms. MacDonald. “She has dealt with the residents’ families very well during the pandemic, which is very important to us and she also showed great appreciation for her fellow staff members.”

Ms. Beam explained, “I will be going to work at Van Daele Manor in the Sault, which is another Extendicare facility. I will be taking on the position of director of care.”

Ms. Beam has been with the Manor for about three years, first as director of care and then as administrator. “I also worked at the Manor from 2009-2014 as floor nurse and RAI (resident assessment instrument co-ordinator).”

“We first moved to the Island in 2008,” Ms. Beam told the Recorder. “The Manor has been very good to me. The staff, residents and board have always been supportive. It’s been really good for me; the Manor will always have a special place in my heart. The Island has been special for my kids and my husband as well. We’ll be staying connected to the Island.”

Ms. MacDonald said, “the Manor is a very comfortable place to live and work, partly because of Tamara’s presence. It is going to be very difficult to replace her, especially during these difficult times. She has been a very good administrator and kept the Manor running efficiently and effectively always keeping the residents safe and happy first and foremost.”

“Our board wishes the best for Tamara in the future,” said Ms. MacDonald. “The Manor in the Sault is very fortunate to have Tamara taking over as administrator with her knowledge and experience. We will miss her here, but hopefully we can find someone to fill her shoes.”

“It will be hard to say goodbye to everyone,” Ms. Beam told the Recorder. “Working at the Manor and living on the Island provides a great opportunity for anyone.”