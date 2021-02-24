Tarrin Grimolfson loves his chef gig at Codmothers’ and his role as a father

Tarrin Grimolfson is a newcomer to Gore Bay. He was born in Winnipeg and has spent most of his years in Manitoba and Alberta. After Winnipeg, his family lived in Dauphin, a community of about 10,000 people. “If you’ve never heard of it, you may have heard of Dauphin’s Countryfest,” he said. Dauphin’s Country Fest is Canada’s longest running country music festival. “It’s a big thing around there. I’ve heard it’s a little like Manitoulin Country Fest,” he said. You might see him there.

He’s been in Ontario for about one-and-a-half years now and in Gore Bay about three months. Tarrin and his girlfriend decided it was time for a change and moved to Ontario together. They have a baby boy named Trevor, after Tarrin’s father.

He began working full-time as a cook at The Codmothers’ about six weeks ago and loves it. “The people I work with are great,” he said. “It’s a friendly environment. The food’s good, too.” He recommends the chicken burger or the chicken Caesar salad.

Tarrin is also a tattoo artist, following in the footsteps of his father who was a tattoo artist in Edmonton for 20 years. “I do a lot of flowers but basically anything a customer brings to me. I kind of throw my own twist to it,” he said. He built a substantial client base in Thessalon when he first moved to Ontario. You can see some of his work in his Facebook group, TNT Body Modifications.

It was a little rough, moving to Gore Bay during a pandemic and knowing few people. He has made some good friends in his short time here. “I’m sure they’ll be friends forever. There’s good people out here. The scenery’s beautiful. It’s a lot better than big cities.”

He draws all the time and likes to snowboard and skateboard in his spare time, although with a little one there’s not much time to spare. He likes just being a dad though.

Remember that when you shop locally, you’re helping support your friends and neighbours like Tarrin Grimolfson and The Codmothers’ in Gore Bay.