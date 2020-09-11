Teachers, students excited to be back in school this week

GORE BAY - You could tell by the excitement in their voices and the smiling (at least it appeared they were smiling under the masks) that teachers and students were happy and excited to be back to school face-to-face this past Tuesday in Gore Bay.
“Everyone is excited about being back,” stated Tracey Chapman, principal of Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay this past Tuesday as student...
Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.
If you would like to subscribe please click here.
If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.