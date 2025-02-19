Tehkummah acquires aerial fire truck all Island fire departments can access

TEHKUMMAH—Thanks to Firefighters Without Borders Canada (FWBC), the City of Brampton and the Brampton Fire Department, the Tehkummah Volunteer Fire Department received an aerial equipped fire pumper truck, that, if replaced with a new truck, would cost approximately $2.5 million. And, with the aerial equipment on board the vehicle, other fire departments on Manitoulin and even Espanola will be pleased to know that the Tehkummah fire department will make it available in situations where this equipment is necessary.

“The City of Brampton and the Brampton Fire Department were in the process of obtaining a new fire truck and they donated this 22-year-old fire truck to Firefighters Without Borders Canada (FWBC), which in turn provided it to us,” explained Jeff Wilson, Tehkummah fire chief.

Mr. Wilson said FWBC, “had heard about an incident that took place in M’Chigeeng (last year) in which an individual was on the roof of the police station (UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service). My wife and I were driving by and could see several ambulances, fire trucks and police officers. Ten minutes later Andrew Corbiere, the M’Chigeeng fire chief, called and said they needed an aerial to help get this person off the roof.”

With no fire departments on the island having aerial equipment on their fire truck, an aerial (also called a cherry picker) from Sudbury had to be brought over to the Island and assist. “Firefighters Without Borders Canada heard about the incident and one of the guys there, who knows me, asked if we could use their (Brampton) old fire truck. Of course, I said sure. Our fire department has donated old trucks and equipment to them and they have donated equipment and stuff to our fire department over the years.”

Mr. Wilson said the aerial fire truck was sent for servicing and certification of the vehicle by Brampton and the cost of repairs and work to the fire truck was $30,000. “So, we got this fire pumper truck with the aerial equipment that is worth $2.5 million to replace, with the township paying a total of $30,000.”

The Tehkummah Fire Department and township donated their previous 1987 Ford pumper tanker to Firefighters Without Borders Canada. “It ended up going to a First Nation in Saskatoon, that until now has not had any fire suppression services,” said Mr. Wilson. As well FWBC also provided the first nation community with an additional pumper truck.

The recently received fire truck Tehkummah pumper truck is 40 ft. long, has the aerial apparatus and has lots of storage on it. “Having that much storage is great. You never know when you get a call of a fire what exactly you are going to be coming up against and the tools you might need,” said Mr. Wilson.

John Deforge, mayor of Tehkummah Township said, “I had a look at the new fire truck, it looks good for the Tehkummah Fire Department to have gotten this truck. I’m very happy they have this truck, and I am excited to see it.”