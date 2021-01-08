Tehkummah family needs financial assistance to help support newborn daughter

MANITOULIN – The Zack and Ashley Bowerman family of Tehkummah Township need financial assistance to help support their newborn daughter, Lyla Anne, who suffered trauma during her birth. Mr. Bowerman is the son of Angie and Kerry, and great grandson of Andy and Linda Bowerman.

Lyla Anne arrived on December 24; however, due to a loss of oxygen during her birth, she had to be transferred to the intensive care unit at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Ms. Bowerman reported earlier this week that her daughter has stabilized and continues to improve, and that she will remain in Toronto while Lyla Anne continues to receive care.

The Bowerman family has started accessing potential sources of funding support but the family needs financial assistance in the short term.

Anyone wishing to donate to the family can do so through any branch of the Bank of Montreal under Ashley Bowerman’s name.