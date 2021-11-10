Temporary COVID-19 restrictions added for Sudbury, but Manitoulin not included

SUDBURY – Manitoulin Island is not included in additional, mandatory COVID-19 restrictions put in place for the city of Greater Sudbury. The Expositor confirmed this in contacting Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) late Monday afternoon.

Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Greater Sudbury, and in consultation with Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, PHSD is taking preventive action under the provincial Reopening Ontario Act, requiring Greater Sudbury businesses and organizations to reinstate protections recently lifted by the province. The restrictions return at 12:01 am on Wednesday, November 10, for Greater Sudbury only, a PHSD release explains. Measures include reinstating capacity limits and related physical distancing requirements, strengthening masking requirements at organized public events held indoors and outdoors, and requiring proof of vaccination for anyone aged 12 and older actively participating in organized sports (not just coaches, officials, etc.). The PHSD website has further information about the new restrictions.