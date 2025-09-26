Terry Fox Run returns to Little Current’s Low Island for 45th edition

LITTLE CURRENT—It was near perfect weather for the runners, joggers and walkers taking part in the 45th annual Terry Fox Run. The event was missing from Little Current for a few years until organizers Gloria Goodwill-Aelick and Amelia Wood decided to step up and make things happen.

The result was 31 runners lining up on the starting line at Low Island and over $2,600 dollars raised for cancer research.

“It’s been four years since the run has been held in Little Current,” said Ms. Wood in addressing the runners before the start of the run. “Today we’re joining thousands and thousands of Canadians and people all around the world. They’ve already finished the runs in other time zones and there are Terry Fox runs to come. As of Friday, the Terry Fox Run has already raised $1 million over what was raised last year. Those numbers are just going to keep increasing.”

“Today we’re, we’re so grateful and we’re so touched that that you are all here with us today,” she said. “We all know someone, we all are someone, that cancer touches all of our lives. It’s through events like this that helped build community and help to raise awareness and money. Money that goes to research. Money goes to helping people live longer and live better. But the main goal of having these events is to bring us together because we all need community when we’re all living with and around cancer.”

Amelia Wood brings greetings and salutations from the Terry Fox Foundation.

“My name is Amelia Wood and my friend Gloria Goodwill-Aelick here has organized this event with me and we have an incredible team of devoted volunteers behind us,” she said. “The Terry Fox Foundation has been behind us every step of the way.”

Ms. Wood went on to relay words from the Terry Fox Foundation.

“I have the pleasure of welcoming you to the 45th Terry Fox Run for cancer research. We’ve now surpassed two of Terry Fox’s lifetimes. Terry passed just short of 23 years old. Your participation today leaves us humbled and grateful for the support of this generous community, which has raised a remarkable sum of money.

“We don’t know our total yet, but there is nothing like an anniversary to get us thinking about the past and the future at the Terry Fox Foundation. The past includes 44 years of Great Canadian moments.

In great Canadian communities supporting great Canadian research, resulting in great advances against cancer.

“Our future is to finish what Terry started. When Terry was forced to run his to end his run in 1980, he left us with these words ‘All I can say is, if there’s any way I can get out there and finish it. I will,’ he couldn’t finish what he started. But we can. Together, we can finish it. For Terry, for ourselves, for our family and friends. For people you may never meet and for those who today wear the red Terry team shirt that symbolizes hope and progress. As we walk, run, roll and bike together, take a moment to appreciate the people you’re with the difference.

“You are all making the lives you are saving. Share a smile, maybe even a few high fives or group photos. Terry Foxers are some of the friendliest people and in Canada. And today is a beautiful day to celebrate. Thank you.”

Among the walkers was retired teacher and former Northeast Town councillor Marcel Gauthier. “Marcel has walked in just about every Terry Fox Run since it started,” shared his wife Wendy. “He wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Over the course of its 45 years, the Terry Fox Run has raised nearly a billion dollars for cancer research. Thanks to that research, 94 percent of children diagnosed with childhood cancers are expected to be alive five years after diagnosis. Targeted therapies have helped almost double the five-year survival rates for melanoma. The five-year survival rate for certain cancers, including breast, prostate, melanoma, thyroid, testis and Hodgkin lymphoma is now 80 percent and the average survival rates for all cancers combined have increased from 25 percent in the 1940s to over 60 percent today—even up to 90 percent in some cases. Cancer mortality rates are steadily decreasing, coming down from 37 percent in men and 22 percent in women since 1988.

Cancer can be beaten.

Special thanks was given at the Low Island event to supporters: the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, Breakaway Sports and Cycle and the MacNevin family.