Third Ryleigh’s Ride for Johnny draws 127 bikers from Sudbury to Manitoulin

SUDBURY – A Sudbury woman kept up a tradition started by her husband, one that saw hundreds of motorcyclists ride from Sudbury to Manitoulin Island to raise funds for Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital.

Kerri Chevrier lost her husband, Johnny Valcourt, earlier this year in a motorcycle collision. The couple had two daughters, three-year-old Ryleigh and two-year-old Olivia. Ryleigh had been a premature baby having received care at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

Two years ago, Mr. Valcourt had spearheaded the fundraising ride from Sudbury to Manitoulin Island to raise funds for Sick Kids hospital in thank you to the hospital for the care they had provided Ryleigh.

The annual ride held last month brought together a total of 127 bikes and 184 riders taking part. Over $13,000 was raised for Sick Kids.

Ms. Chevrier said the ride will continue, and she is already looking forward to next year’s event.