THOMAS CLARKE

(TOM)

Thomas (Tom) Clarke passed away suddenly at his home in Spring Bay, Ontario on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the age of 69. He will be deeply missed by his son Shaun “Sonny” and his daughter Jennifer (Richard). His grandchildren and great-grandchild Kylee, Cassidy, Aidan, Emily (predeceased), Annie, Delilah, Maddox and Oaklynn will miss the giggles and Island adventures they had with Grandpa Tom. Tom will be sadly missed by his twin brother John (Mary Lou) and his brothers David (Debra) and Doug. Predeceased by his loving parents Tom and Helen (nee Van Every) Clarke. He will be missed greatly by his many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he shared great memories and many laughs. Tom will also be missed by his long-time friend Trudy Morris and his partner-in-crime and lifelong chess opponent Mike Cassa. Tom was a steel worker for a lot of years, but really enjoyed holding various roles within United Steelworkers Union 9392, including President, Vice President and Grievance Chairperson, where he committed to making working conditions better. He enjoyed hunting with his family in Meldrum Bay and fishing with his kids. He spent decades playing the game of Risk and Chess with his closest friends and family. Visitation will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 12 noon to 2 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lyons Memorial United Church “Robinson Hall” at 3 pm. Spring interment at the Meldrum Bay Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca. Those wishing to attend the visitation must show proof of double vaccination and masks must be worn.