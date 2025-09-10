Toronto Police make arrest in the homicide of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Two suspects remain outstanding

TORONTO—”Every necessary resource was used to find the individuals alleged to be responsible for taking the life of JahVai Roy,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw. “No stone was left unturned, and our officers diligently followed up with every bit of information they received.”

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, at approximately 12:27 am, police responded to a call for the Sound of Gunshots in the Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive area.

It is reported that officers arrived on scene and located an 8-year-old boy in his residence who had been shot by a stray bullet. Lifesaving measures were commenced, and the victim was transported to hospital via emergency run. JahVai was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arrival

Investigators were able to identify the three suspects and on Friday, September 5, 2025, one of the suspects was located and arrested.

It is further alleged that at the time of his arrest, the accused was in possession of a loaded firearm which was modified to allow it to fire automatically.

It is further alleged that items of evidentiary value were seized.

A youth, age 16, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with: first degree murder, possess firearm without holding a licence, possess loaded regulated firearm, possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence; unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and alter/make firearm automatic.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on September 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., in room 107Y.

“Today’s announcement is a result of traditional boots-on-the-ground tactics,” said Inspector Ted Lioumanis of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit. “Countless hours of tireless work, video-gathering and analysis, and collaboration with other units, but always keeping in mind JahVai, his family, and the community that has been affected.”

Police have obtained judicial authorization to identify two young persons, pursuant to Section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The judicial authorization will expire on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

Ibrahim Ibrahim, 17, and Amarii Lindner, 18 (17 at time of offence), both of Toronto, are wanted for first degree murder.

Images have been released.

“What happened on August 16 was a cowardly act of violence. The life of an 8-year-old boy was taken away senselessly,” said Detective Sergeant Jason Davis of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit. “If you have any information that can help us find these suspects, please contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.