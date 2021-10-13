Tour de Tehkummah continues a fine tradition

TEHKUMMAH – This year’s Tour de Tehkummah had plenty for everyone, including music and kids’ games at JD’s Garden Centre where a market was set up featuring vendors with clothing and produce, and culminated in a pig roast held at RC’s Diner in South Baymouth—and the beneficiary is Manitoulin Pet Rescue of Mindemoya. The Saturday, October 2 event ran throughout the day and was very well attended under blue skies.

The spirit of Tehkummah was on full display, including a remarkable young woman named Julia Heppenheimer at RC’s Diner, who raised a whopping $530 from her tips throughout the day. Julia’s efforts were so impressive that South Baymouth’s Pierside Restaurant is matching every dollar Julia raised—doubling the largesse going into Manitoulin Pet Rescue’s coffers to $1,060.

The daylong Tour de Tehkummah featured a variety of events and showcases spread across the breadth of the community, highlighting the open and welcoming nature of that community.

From the start of the tour at JD’s Manitoulin Market with a brunchy breakfast and plenty of Island vendors, to Charlene’s Kitchen on Concession Road East, to meeting a new farming family at Countryside Acres and their farm-raised chickens and seasonal produce, to Ward’s General Store (where an ATM and just about anything can be found), to Crickshollow Farm where beekeeper Janice Mitchell and friends held court, to Ruth’s Sewing Shack and its great collection of fabrics, notions as well as Amish goods and foods, to Lehr’s Quilt Shop for Amish quilting and local preserves, to the Garden’s Gate Restaurant for some great homestyle foods, a nice walk at Manitoulin Eco-Park (formerly Gordon’s) and a chance to play in the new Ninja playground or a round of mini-golf, to the many shops and stops in South Baymouth, where the amazing pig roast dinner and Julia awaited.

All in all, an amazing way to start off the month of October.