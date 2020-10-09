Town of Gore Bay announces opening of highly anticipated fitness centre

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay is happy to announce the opening of the Gore Bay Fitness Centre. And if the initial response is any indication, it is going to be a popular venue for locals and area residents to visit.

“I am pleased to announce the opening of our new fitness centre,” said Gore Bay mayor Dan Osborne. “We would have liked to have had a grand opening and open house for everyone to see this first-class facility, but circumstances do not allow.”

Mayor Osborne pointed out, “without the generous donation received this centre would not have been possible. It is very much appreciated and will be a healthy benefit to our residents.”

“We’ve had a lot of people in today,” Stasia Carr, town clerk, told the Recorder on Monday. “We have already had about 15 people sign up for memberships to the fitness centre. And because of the response we may have to go to a schedule for people to book their time (in the fitness centre) so they won’t be disappointed because its already so popular.”

There is a myriad of Akfit fitness equipment on hand, from X’M Infinity free weights and handle barbells, to a multi-station offering many different exercises one can partake in, treadmills, rowing machines and much, much more.

There are five bathrooms (including one that is handicapped accessible) in the brightly lighted centre with showers, good ventilation, high ceilings and concrete flooring. There is even a satellite television.

“The opening is a long time in the making with many hurdles to pass including unexpected delays from finding a suitable location to build, construction deficiencies, not to mention the constant and ever changing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release points out. “COVID-19 protocol and procedures were created to address the pandemic to provide clear direction for the safe opening of the centre. Cleaning, spacing and compliance measures are implemented.”

The Gore Bay Fitness Centre, located at 1 Agnes Street, opened this past Monday, October 5. Memberships may be purchased at the town office. Monthly memberships are available for $30 month or daily use at $10 (a $10 returnable card deposit is required for daily passes).

“The fitness centre is an unstaffed facility and will be open 24/7, however depending on the number of memberships purchased this may be adjusted. A booking schedule may be used if the membership deems it necessary,” the release adds.